Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis has been ordered to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit. The jury award Monday brought the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago. Haggis says the 2013 encounter was consensual. He’s vowing to appeal and clear his name. His accuser’s lawyers say the jury did the right thing. Last week, the jury awarded the woman $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering. The punitive damages are additional. Haggis wasn’t criminally charged in the matter.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.