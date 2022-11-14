Greece: 62 migrants rescued from sailboat in Aegean

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says dozens of migrants have been rescued from a sailboat that issued a distress call after it began taking on water while sailing in the eastern Aegean Sea. The coast guard said it launched a search and rescue operation after receiving a distress call in the early hours of Monday about a vessel in distress in rough seas south of the remote island of Syrna, south of the island of Kos. A German-flagged cargo container ship in the area rescued the 62 people who had been on the stricken sailing boat, which was taking on water, the coast guard said. The survivors were later transferred to a coast guard lifeboat and were being taken to the island of Kos.

