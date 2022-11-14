Germany, Poland take over natural gas firms tied to Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Poland and Germany have announced separate takeovers of natural gas companies that had links to Russian energy giant Gazprom. The countries said Monday that the moves are aimed at securing supply as Europe struggles with an energy crisis tied to the war in Ukraine. Germany says it’s nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Russian gas company Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency. Poland’s government, meanwhile, said it’s taken “temporary compulsory management” of Gazprom’s share in the Yamal gas pipeline system in Polish territory. Both European countries cited the need to ensure supply and end confusion about ownership amid sanctions tied to the war in Ukraine and Russian cutoffs of natural gas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.