For Machine Gun Kelly in ‘Taurus,’ art imitates life

Popularly known as his rockstar persona Machine Gun Kelly and for his high-profile relationship with Megan Fox, Colson Baker stars as “Taurus” in a new film that he says draws inspiration from his own life. In the movie being released in cinemas and on demand Friday, Baker plays Cole Taurus, a troubled rocker spending his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one final song. Baker told The Associated Press that the titular character represents “the person on the inside” who only comes out in his own private life. The Machine Gun Kelly persona is an “extroverted shell.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.