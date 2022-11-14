EXPLAINER: Where does student loan forgiveness stand?
A federal appeals court St. Louis has thrown up another roadblock for President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The court on Monday agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program in one of several cases challenging the debt relief plan. With the forgiveness program on hold, millions of borrowers have begun to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.