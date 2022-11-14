District to revive student newspaper axed after LGBTQ issue

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A teacher says a Nebraska public district that shuttered a student newspaper following an LGBTQ-focused edition has agreed to bring it back next year in digital form. Newspaper adviser Kirsten Gilliland told the Grand Island Independent last week that The Saga will return to Northwest High School’s class offerings in the spring semester but without her at the helm. A civil rights organization that has said it could take legal action over the newspaper’s closing says that isn’t good enough. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska says the district must instate policies that protect LGBTQ students and student journalists.

