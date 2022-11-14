Canada police charge Hydro-Québec employee with China spying

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have charged a Hydro-Québec employee on Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch. RCMP Inspector David Beaudoin says it is alleged that while employed with Hydro-Québec, Wang used his position to conduct research for a Chinese university and other Chinese research centers.

