Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.

