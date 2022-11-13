Thousands protest in support of public health care in Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Tens of thousands of public health workers and their supporters are demonstrating in the Spanish capital to demand more staff in primary health care centers. They are also protesting what they claim is the progressive dismantling of the public health system in favor of the private sector by Madrid’s conservative regional government. The protest called by neighborhood groups and unions Sunday has as its slogan “Madrid rises up for public health.” Partial walkouts started last Monday, and an all-out strike has been called for Nov. 21. The Madrid regional government of President Isabel Ayuso has come under fire in recent years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, for poor staffing in hospitals and primary care centers.

