Report: Iran sentences anti-government protester to death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — State media says Iran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced an anti-government protester to death, and handed down jail terms to five others. The ruling likely marks the first death sentence in the trials of those arrested for participating in protests that have swept Iran over the past weeks demanding an end to clerical rule. Mizan, a news website is linked to Iran’s judiciary, said the death sentence followed on charges of the protester setting fire to a government building. The five prison terms ranged from five to 10 years. Security forces, including paramilitary volunteers with the Revolutionary Guard, have violently cracked down on the demonstrations, killing over 300 people, including dozens of children, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.

