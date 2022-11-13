Palestinians: Israeli forces kill young woman during raid

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating toward them after they signaled for it to stop. It says Monday’s incident is under review. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israeli soldiers of using excessive force with Palestinians, without being held accountable. The military says it contends with complex, life-threatening scenarios. Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been high for months, with the Israeli military carrying out nightly raids in the West Bank since the spring following a spate of attacks against Israelis.

