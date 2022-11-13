Massive turnout in defense of Mexico’s electoral authority
By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have packed the capital’s main boulevard to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority in the largest demonstration against one of the president’s efforts during his nearly four years in office. The massive turnout Sunday was a strong rebuke of the president’s assertion that criticism comes only from a relatively small, elite opposition. Opposition parties and civil society organizations had called on Mexicans to demonstrate against proposed electoral reforms that would remake the National Electoral Institute, one of the country’s most prized and trusted institutions. Critics say the reforms would threaten its independence.