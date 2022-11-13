EXPLAINER: What’s happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection Friday after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. Then, on Saturday, FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts that caused some funds to vanish. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have disappeared. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry.

