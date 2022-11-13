4 University of Idaho students found dead in home outside campus in what police are calling a homicide

By Chris Boyette, CNN

A homicide investigation has been opened by police after four people were found dead at a home just outside the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers initially responded to a call for an unconscious person just before noon Sunday before discovering the fatalities at the residence, the Moscow Police Department said in a news release.

In a statement to the campus community, university president Scott Green confirmed that the four individuals were students of the school.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” Green says.

The families of the students have been notified and the university is working to assist with the police investigation, he said.

“We are grateful for the support of the community and the ongoing efforts of the Police Department. The university is committed to supporting students and families during this difficult time,” Green said.

Classes at the university and online have been canceled for Monday and are set to resume Tuesday.

Police have not released the identity of the victims or causes of death. Anyone with additional information has been asked to contact Moscow Police.

The University of Idaho sent a tweet Sunday afternoon telling the school community to shelter in place, but later tweeted that police had indicated there was no ongoing threat.

CNN has reached out to the university and to the police department for more details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.