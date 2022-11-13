1 person was killed and 12 others injured in overnight shooting in Nebraska

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Police are looking for the suspect who left one person dead and 12 others injured during an early Sunday morning shooting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Officers responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. and “located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” the Omaha Police department said in a news release.

One of the victims died at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to police.

Police initially said the shooting injured seven people, but later discovered that others had transported themselves to the hospital.

“Six additional victims arrived by private vehicle at the Nebraska Medical Center and CUMC-Bergan Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries,” the release added.

The department’s homicide unit is handling the case and the team is still investigating, police said.

Any tips leading to an suspect “are eligible” for a reward of $25,000, police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.