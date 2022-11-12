Protesters ask Turkey to stop alleged chemical weapons use

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people have demonstrated in the German city of Düsseldorf against Turkey’s alleged use of chemical weapons in the Kurdish region. They also criticized the international community’s apparent apathy over the issue.. The participants marched under the motto “Stop Chemical Warfare in Kurdistan!” Speakers criticized international governments for not doing more to address alleged war crimes that have been denied by Turkey. Turkish officials have strongly rejected allegations made by Kurdish militants that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party in northern Iraq. Last month, Turkey detained the head of the Turkish Medical Association after she called for an independent investigation into the allegations of chemical weapons use.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.