Police: Armed suspect shot after man, woman found slain

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say police shot and killed an armed suspect after finding a man and woman shot to death in a Toledo home. Toledo officers late Thursday night found a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives later found an armed suspect in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims about five miles away in east Toledo. Police said that despite de-escalation efforts, the man emerged holding the weapon, and officers eventually shot him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after 5 a.m. Friday. His name wasn’t immediately released.

