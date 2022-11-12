Poland buries remains of historic democratic leaders

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has brought back from England and ceremoniously reburied the remains of three presidents-in-exile whose service during World War II and the Cold War preserved the nation’s democratic tradition while the country was under oppression. Poland’s leaders presided over the ceremonies in Warsaw on Saturday. The London-based government-in-exile was Poland’s political representation during the war, but later the international community recognized only the Soviet-appointed government in Warsaw. The emigree government continued to be the authority for Poles who chose not to return to communist-controlled Poland and for government opponents. In 1990, after Poland shed communist rule, the insignia and the powers of pre-war democracy were transferred to Warsaw.

