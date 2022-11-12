Pakistani man sentenced to die for killing ex-wife from US

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ex-husband of an American woman of Pakistani origin has been convicted of murdering her in a property dispute and sentenced to death. A lawyer says the district court in Rawalpindi on Saturday also sentenced Rizwan Habib’s father and an employee to seven years in prison for abetting the murder of 47-year-old Wajiha Swat. The victim’s attorney says a judge gave Habib the death sentence for murdering his former wife last October. Swati, the mother of three sons, arrived in Pakistan on Oct. 16, 2021 to take possession of the former couple’s home in a posh neighborhood of Rawalpindi but disappeared. She was killed in the disputed home and her body taken to Habib’s home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

