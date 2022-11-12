Gas stations in Haiti reopen for 1st time in 2 months

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Whoops of excitement are echoing through Haiti’s capital as gas stations open for the first time in two months after a powerful gang lifted a crippling fuel blockade. The gang federation known as G9 had seized control of an area surrounding a key fuel terminal in mid-September, paralyzing life in Haiti. The move _ aimed at ousting Prime Minister Ariel Henry after he announced a rise in gas prices _ forced gas stations to close, hospitals to cut back on critical services and businesses including banks and grocery stores to limit their hours. It also worsened a cholera outbreak.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.