World marks Armistice Day as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nations across the world pay respect with solemn ceremonies for their fallen soldiers in World War I and ever since on an Armistice Day pierced by the rumblings of Russia’s war in Ukraine that showed again that peace is all too often elusive. Casualties since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 are estimated around 200,000 and gave any reminiscences about the horrors of wars past a poignant ring of the present. Armistice Day was marked Friday from the smallest cemeteries in Flanders Fields in western Belgium to the Champs Elysees in Paris and countless streets and offices beyond.

