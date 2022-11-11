Ukraine FM: Moscow playing ‘hunger games’ with world

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is pressing Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county’s fight against Russia while accusing Moscow of playing “hunger games” with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. Kuleba told reporters Saturday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit that the world needs to pressure Russia not to object to the extension of a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and fertilizer, which is due to expire Nov. 19. More than just continuing the deal, however, Kuleba accused Russian inspectors of “quiet sabotage,” by intentionally dragging their feet in allowing shipments through.

By DAVID RISING and SOPHENG CHEANG Associated Press

