UK summons Iran envoy over alleged threats to journalists

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister has summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London to protest alleged threats against journalists in the U.K. The Foreign Office said Friday that London’s Metropolitan Police had “contacted a number of U.K.-based journalists, having received credible information about a threat to their lives.” It did not identify the journalists, but U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said earlier this week that police had told two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said “we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the U.K.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.