Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw have marched peacefully in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups. The march is controversial because it is led by far-right groups, and has included white nationalist and and anti-immigrant messages in the past. But many people, including some with young children, are taking part to show their patriotism. Many carried Poland’s national white-and-red flag. Warsaw’s mayor said at a news conference that he was relieved that the event avoided violence. But he said he was still disturbed by the anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union messages some marchers carried.

