Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena
ATLANTA (AP) — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made. Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown. The arena did not release a program for the event.