Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year’s U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels. Their appearance shortly before President Joe Biden’s speech was a bold move at a meeting that’s all about curbing carbon emissions to save humanity. Rep. John Curtis of Utah said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels and suggested they should not be equated with greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases from burning coal, oil and gas are pushing up global temperatures. Rep. Dan Crenshaw from Texas said that replacing coal with natural gas would already result in big emissions cuts. Several experts contacted by The Associated Press said that would not be as effective as renewable energy.

