Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has resumed the trial of Istanbul’s mayor on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council. Critics allege the case is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. The court in Istanbul might deliver its verdict on Friday. Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkey’s largest city in March 2019 and Erdogan’s party challenged his win. He denies insulting members of the electoral council.

