Local veteran shares his story at the Santa Barbara Community Veterans Day Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Veteran Phil Conrad will share his story at the Santa Barbara Community Veterans Day Ceremony.

Hundreds are expected to participate in the ceremony happening at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

Organizers say the driveway will be decorated with dozens of American flags.

There will also be flags marking the graves of the citizens who gave their lives in the service of our country.

Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.