Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say two Iranian-born brothers have been charged with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military military intelligence service GRU for around a decade. Authorities said Friday that one of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as 42-year-old Peyman Kia and 35-year-old Payam Kia. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.