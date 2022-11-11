Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 3:06 am

Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia

KEYT

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say two Iranian-born brothers have been charged with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military military intelligence service GRU for around a decade. Authorities said Friday that one of them men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as 42-year-old Peyman Kia and 35-year-old Payam Kia. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn’t immediately clear which of the brothers it was.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content