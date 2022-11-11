Deuxmoi, Instagram’s Gossip Girl, talks new novel ‘Anon Pls’

With 1.7 million followers, the Instagram account Deuxmoi has become a go to for pop culture musings and the occasional snarky comment with its belated celebrity sightings, blind gossip items and even restaurant recommendations. The creator behind the account, who remains anonymous, has co-authored the novel “Anon Pls” with Jessica Goodman. It’s based on her own experience of operating a social media account that became a phenomenon and then a full-time career. HBO Max is developing the book into a drama series with Deuxmoi signed on to executive produce. She talked to the AP about the account’s future.

