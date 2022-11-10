Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a charity event in western Michigan. MLive.com reports that Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a “cocktail of drugs,” despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system. Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said the 42-year-old Benn was trying to pass a truck on July 30 on a rural road in Ronald Township when she crossed the center line and hit the bicyclists, who were participating in a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

