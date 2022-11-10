Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas wins Cervantes Prize

MADRID (AP) — Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas has been awarded the Cervantes Prize. It’s the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor and is awarded by Spain’s government. The 92-year-old Cadenas has published over 20 works of poetry and essays. The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes. Last year’s winner was Uruguayan poet Cristina Peri Rossi. The 125,000-euro ($126,000) award had alternated between Spanish and Latin American writers until recent years. Spain’s culture minister announced this year’s winner on Thursday.

