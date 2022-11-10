US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says the U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery rounds from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine. The agreement comes as Ukrainian leaders press for more weapons and aid to take advantage of a counteroffensive that is pushing Russian forces out of some areas. And it relieves concerns within the U.S. military — particularly the Army and the Marine Corps — who are worried that persistent transfers of ammunition to Ukraine are eating into their stockpiles. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the deal have not yet been made public.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

