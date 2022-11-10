US charges suspect linked to notorious ransomware gang

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who authorities say participated in a ransomware campaign that extracted tens of millions of dollars from victims has been charged in the United States. The Justice Department says Mikhail Vasiliev, a dual national of Russia and Canada, was arrested Wednesday. He is currently in custody in Canada and is awaiting extradition to the U.S. on charges that accuse him of involvement in the Lockbit ransomware operation. No lawyer for the 33-year-old Vasiliev, of Bradford, Ontario, Canada was listed on the court docket. He faces charges of conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and to transmit ransom demand

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.