UN envoy urges lifting of sanctions harming Syrian civilians

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A U.N. envoy is urging Western and Arab countries to lift sanctions imposed on Syria, warning that the measures are exacerbating “the destruction and trauma” Syrian civilians have been exposed to since the conflict began 11 years ago. The U.N. official, Alena Douhan, said on Thursday that the sanctions are leading to shortages of medicines and medical equipment, which affects the lives of ordinary Syrians. Sanctions by the United States, the European Union and some Arab countries have been in place since 2011, after President Bashar Assad’s security apparatus cracked down on protests against his rule and the country descended into civil war.

