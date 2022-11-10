Trump Org. executive says he helped colleagues dodge taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Donald Trump’s top moneymen has admitted to breaking the law to help fellow Trump Organization executives avoid taxes on company-paid apartments and other perks. Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney gave his testimony at the company’s criminal tax fraud trial on Thursday. He admitted to preparing misleading tax returns and failing to report the benefits to tax authorities. McConney is in his third day on the witness stand. He said that a few years before Trump became president, the company’s accountant raised concerns about the way it paid out holiday bonuses — a topic that has consumed hours of trial testimony. McConney was granted immunity to testify as a prosecution witness.

