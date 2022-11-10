Stabbing suspect had earlier threatened Belgian police

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say that a lone assailant who killed one police officer and wounded another in a stabbing that was being investigated as a possible terrorism-linked attack had gone to a police station earlier to express hatred for them. Authorities said Friday that the suspect had made “unhinged remarks” during a discussion with officers hours before the attack. Since he voluntarily asked for psychological help, he was not arrested and was instead sent to a hospital, which he left soon after. After the stabbings, the suspect was almost immediately shot by another police official who had rushed to the scene. Wounded, he was taken to a hospital.

By RAF CASERT and SAM PETREQUIN Associated Press

