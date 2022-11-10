Russia’s top opposition figure loses fight over prison terms

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s most prominent opposition leader has lost another court fight to protest his prison conditions. A judge in the Vladimir regional city of Kovrov on Thursday dismissed Alexei Navalny’s protest against his confinement in a punishment cell. It’s at least the second time the court has rejected such a complaint from the dissident. Navalny, who appeared in court via video-call from prison, is serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian maximum-security 155 miles east of Moscow. He told the court: “I will never get out of the punishment cell! Make some decisions, otherwise I will live here forever!”

