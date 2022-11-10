Rishi Sunak seeks thawed relations at UK-Ireland summit
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is aiming to repair frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors and with skeptical leaders in Scotland and Wales. He is attending a summit of leaders from across the U.K. and Ireland on Thursday. It’s the first time since 2007 that a U.K. leader has gone to the British Irish Council that brings together government representatives from the U.K., Ireland and semi-autonomous administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Sunak wants to improve relations with Ireland and the rest of the EU, soured by Britain’s acrimonious departure from the bloc. He also had talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and leaders of semi-autonomous governments in Scotland and Wales who are highly critical of Sunak’s Conservative government.