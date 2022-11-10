Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

BRUSSELS (AP) — One police officer is dead and another injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels, which a Belgian judicial official says is suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing Thursday evening, Belgian police said. “One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.” A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate. According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted in Arabic: “God is great.”

