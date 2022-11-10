Mississippi capital to hire emergency water plant workers

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Local officials in Mississippi’s capital city have approved an emergency plan to increase staffing at the city’s two water treatment plants. A late summer water crisis that began after operational issues arose at one of the plants upended life in Jackson for 150,00 people. Jackson city council members voted Thursday to hire contract workers from a Los Angeles-based company to staff the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants. WaterTalent LLC will provide the city with four skilled water operators to help beef up paltry staffing at the two treatment facilities. The agreement will be in place until the city hires a long-term contractor

