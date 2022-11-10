Maldives fire in building housing foreign workers kills 10

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police say a fire in a building housing foreign workers in the Maldives capital has killed 10 people and injured another critically. A police spokesperson says the fire broke out after midnight. He says the nationalities of the victims have not been confirmed. The Indian embassy in Maldives said on Twitter that Indian citizens were among the dead. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Maldives employs a large number of foreign workers, mostly from Bangladesh and India. Their living quarters, especially in the capital, Male, are frequently overcrowded.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.