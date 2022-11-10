Skip to Content
How Georgia’s Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia. Two runoff election wins then tipped the chamber into Democratic hands. This year, it’s possible that Senate control will again come down to an unfinished race in Georgia unless one party wins both of the pending Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. Less than 1 percentage point separated Warnock and Walker on Nov. 8.

The Associated Press

