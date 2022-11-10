Greece: Migrant shipwreck death toll rises to 28

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have found the body of another victim from last week’s shipwreck of an overloaded migrant smuggling boat in the western Aegean Sea, bringing the confirmed death toll to 28. The coast guard said Thursday the body of a man was found on a beach on the southern coast of the island of Evia, which lies just east of the Greek capital. A further 28 people are still listed as missing. Twelve people, all men, survived the Nov. 1 sinking of the sailing boat, which survivors said had left Izmir on the Turkish coast with 68 people on board. The sinking was the latest in a series of deadly migrant shipwrecks in Greek seas recently which have left dozens dead or missing.

