Election results will be updated Tuesday after thousands of ballots are counted

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - If you are waiting to see the results from Tuesday's election will change, we will find out more next week.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office says the total number of remaining ballots is about 50,000.

This would be the ballots cast on Election Day, brought in by hand, mailed by the deadline or returned to an election drop box.

Those ballots are being checked for a verified signature, opened and getting set to be tabulated next Tuesday.

Some of the races and measures are very tight including several that have a difference of under 25 votes separating either two candidates or the Yes-No votes on measures.

The votes need to be finalized by December 8.

