Carbon dioxide emissions rising globally, but drop in China

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A new accounting of carbon dioxide emissions finds that heat-trapping gas pollution from fossil fuels went up about 1% more than last year. Friday’s study found unusual twists. China, which has been increasing its emissions for years, went down almost 1% last year, probably because of pandemic lockdowns. The United States, which had seen dropping pollution levels for years, went up 1.5%. In 2022, the world is on track to put 36.6 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in the air from energy and cement use. That’s the weight of the Great Pyramid of Giza in carbon dioxide spewed every 75 minutes.

