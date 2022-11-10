Bob Fosse’s ‘Dancin'” confirms Broadway return this spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Fosse’s all-singing, all-dancing 1978 revue “Dancin’” is headin’ back to Broadway and the late choreographer’s daughter calls “a magic carpet ride.” “Dancin’” is not an easy show to revive, in large part because there is no book and no recording. It’s a series of unconnected dance pieces with a few big scenes pushing 16 dancers to the limit. Performances begin March 2, 2023, at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night set for March 19. The revival had a test run last spring at The Old Globe in San Diego, California.

