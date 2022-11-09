Why the AP hasn’t called control of Congress yet
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House or Senate. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap. In some contested races where a party or candidate has a history of consistent and convincing wins, The AP can use results from a survey aimed at determining why voters cast their ballots how they did to confirm a victory.