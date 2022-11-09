Too early to call measure to boost Kansas lawmakers’ power

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — It’s too early to call a winning side in the effort to give the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature a bigger say over how the state regulates businesses, protects people’s health and preserves the environment. The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday’s ballot would make it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards. It applies to agencies under the governor’s control and others in the executive branch of state government. Lawmakers would be able to revoke a rule with a simple majority vote by both chambers. Lawmakers now can pass a bill to overturn a rule but the governor can veto it.

