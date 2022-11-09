Strike against price hikes shuts down services in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Public and some private sector workers have walked off the job in Greece for a 24-hour nationwide strike against price hikes that is disrupting services and transport around the country. Ferries remain tied up in port, severing connections to Greece’s islands, while taxis in the Greek capital are staying off the streets. No buses or trolleys are running in Athens, while only one of the three subway lines is operational, with a limited service. Trade unions are demanding an increase in the minimum wage, which currently stands at just over 700 euros (dollars) per month for salaried workers, and bolder steps to tackle inflation, which stood at 12% in September.

